Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 15,247 Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Atkore by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atkore by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Atkore by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.1% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ATKR. B. Riley dropped their price target on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Atkore from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,290.30. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $84.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.13. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.11 and a twelve month high of $194.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.14.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

