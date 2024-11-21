Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 14,466 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,930,000 after acquiring an additional 579,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,175,000 after acquiring an additional 170,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,671,000 after purchasing an additional 600,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 912,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.70.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.45 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

