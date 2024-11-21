Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires New Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 144,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 476.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 551.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 440,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE CCL opened at $25.09 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Medtronic: A Dividend Aristocrat Powering Up for 2025 and Beyond
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Robinhood’s 330% Surge: Sustainable Rally or Bull Market Mirage?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why SoundHound AI Could Be the Next AI Powerhouse
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.