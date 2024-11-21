Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 419 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 51,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $9,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,144,958.88. The trade was a 28.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 45.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.43 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $77.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.39.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

