Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 726,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,875,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.7% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 31,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

VTWO opened at $93.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $71.56 and a one year high of $98.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.43.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.