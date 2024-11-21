Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,218,729 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218,729 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $34,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.6 %

HPE stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $163,191. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at $34,680,400.52. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

