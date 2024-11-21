Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CEO Acquires $140,000.00 in Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) CEO Payam Zamani purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,000. The trade was a 4.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Payam Zamani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 13th, Payam Zamani bought 1,580,180 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5,420,020.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,564,607,203,600.00.
Inspirato Price Performance
Shares of ISPO opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Inspirato Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97.
Institutional Trading of Inspirato
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned 5.57% of Inspirato at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.
Inspirato Company Profile
Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.
