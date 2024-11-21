Insider Selling: Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Major Shareholder Sells $945,603.75 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 580,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $945,603.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,002,093 shares in the company, valued at $30,973,411.59. The trade was a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $258.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $1.89.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGTI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 753,110 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.