Insider Selling: Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Sells 11,598 Shares of Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.07, for a total value of C$534,308.26.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$45.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.71. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$26.01 and a 52-week high of C$46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 36.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.