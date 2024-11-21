Insider Selling: Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Sells 11,598 Shares of Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.07, for a total value of C$534,308.26.
Manulife Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$45.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.71. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$26.01 and a 52-week high of C$46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 36.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60.
Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 68.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
