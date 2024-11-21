Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Sells $117,777.00 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.59, for a total value of $117,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,618.87. The trade was a 18.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KAI stock opened at $392.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.21. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.51 and a 1 year high of $422.54.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. Kadant had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Kadant by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

