Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells C$22,795.30 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$22,795.30.

On Friday, October 4th, Randall Chatwin sold 5,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$21,350.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$45,300.00.

BTO stock opened at C$3.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$3.18 and a one year high of C$4.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC set a C$3.30 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.66.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

