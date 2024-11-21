Insider Selling: Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) SVP Sells $67,617.20 in Stock

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) SVP Robin E. Lampkin sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $67,617.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,585.70. This trade represents a 23.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ashland Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $76.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average is $90.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.07 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.95%. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.36%.

ASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 610.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 8,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

