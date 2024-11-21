Insider Buying: National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) Insider Acquires 19,114 Shares of Stock

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Irvine bought 19,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$38.30 ($24.87) per share, with a total value of A$732,066.20 ($475,367.66).

National Australia Bank Price Performance

National Australia Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous Final dividend of $0.84. National Australia Bank’s payout ratio is 76.36%.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

