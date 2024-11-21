Insider Buying: Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT) Director Buys C$26,440.00 in Stock

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Nugent bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,440.00.

Mattr Stock Performance

Get Mattr alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Mattr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mattr

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.