Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Buys 24 Shares of Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,504 ($19.03) per share, with a total value of £360.96 ($456.74).

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

On Friday, October 18th, Stephen Oxley sold 19,554 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.31), for a total transaction of £298,394.04 ($377,570.59).

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Johnson Matthey stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,482 ($18.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,288. Johnson Matthey PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,448 ($18.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,526.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,623.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,577.59, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.