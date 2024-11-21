Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Innovid stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.02. 50,287,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,358. Innovid has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $442.16 million, a PE ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 3.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovid by 590.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the third quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovid during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

