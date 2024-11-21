Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingram Micro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Ingram Micro Price Performance

NYSE INGM opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ingram Micro has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

