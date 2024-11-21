Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.97, but opened at $67.11. Incyte shares last traded at $66.58, with a volume of 1,046,849 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.16.

Incyte Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.54, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.24.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. Incyte’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 18.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,485.50. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,702 shares of company stock worth $856,166 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 4.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Incyte by 37.1% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Incyte by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

