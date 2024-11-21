iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

iA Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$133.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$116.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$100.03. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$80.95 and a twelve month high of C$134.29.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on iA Financial from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial cut iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$133.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$129.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.60, for a total value of C$130,600.00. Also, Director Denis Ricard sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.00, for a total transaction of C$943,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $4,699,016 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.