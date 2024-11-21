iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.
Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$133.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$116.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$100.03. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$80.95 and a twelve month high of C$134.29.
IAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on iA Financial from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial cut iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$133.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$129.75.
In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.60, for a total value of C$130,600.00. Also, Director Denis Ricard sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.00, for a total transaction of C$943,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $4,699,016 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
