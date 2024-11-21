HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.64 ($0.07), with a volume of 1762374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.04 ($0.08).

HSS Hire Group Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.76 million, a PE ratio of 653.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.38.

HSS Hire Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company provides training services through various training courses. HSS Hire Group plc was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

