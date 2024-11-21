Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,186 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,539,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,152,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,739,000 after acquiring an additional 455,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $148,996,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,102,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,218,000 after acquiring an additional 56,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 43.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $118.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $118.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

