Howe & Rusling Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $23.78.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.