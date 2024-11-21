Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 552 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $2,613,332,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in General Electric by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,336,257,000 after acquiring an additional 459,201 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 91.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,771,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,465,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,894 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 221.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,200,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $177.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $192.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.98 and its 200-day moving average is $170.96. General Electric has a one year low of $94.54 and a one year high of $194.80.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

