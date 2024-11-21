Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases Shares of 227 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 238.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $116.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.95 and its 200-day moving average is $112.19. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.07.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

