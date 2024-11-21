Howe & Rusling Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $172.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.64. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $136.85 and a one year high of $181.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

