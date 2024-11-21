Howe & Rusling Inc. Invests $213,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,836,000 after buying an additional 1,424,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,332,000 after purchasing an additional 640,829 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,436,000 after purchasing an additional 184,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,421,000 after purchasing an additional 77,118 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,833,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE FNF opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.