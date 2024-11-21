Howe & Rusling Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHE opened at $118.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.62. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 12 month low of $89.86 and a 12 month high of $120.14. The company has a market capitalization of $265.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.96.

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

