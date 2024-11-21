Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys Shares of 1,101 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,250,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,182,000 after buying an additional 555,638 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,783,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,619,000 after purchasing an additional 154,338 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,846,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,410,000 after buying an additional 29,571 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,951,000 after purchasing an additional 797,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,353,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,064,000 after purchasing an additional 57,397 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $46.36 and a 52 week high of $60.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

