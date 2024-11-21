Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,569 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $206,211,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,363.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,067,000 after buying an additional 417,120 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 162.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,263,000 after buying an additional 277,274 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,023.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,581,000 after acquiring an additional 214,855 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.77.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TT opened at $411.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $421.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

