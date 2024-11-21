Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,035 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 7,708 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.6% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.74, for a total value of $1,178,057.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,431,349.48. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $18,156,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,117 shares of company stock valued at $39,085,562 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CRM opened at $325.70 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $348.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Cfra set a $343.00 target price on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

