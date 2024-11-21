Hilton Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,252.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

NYSE REXR opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 135.77%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

