Hilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hilton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 281.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 446.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in AptarGroup by 4,983.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $168.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.85 and its 200 day moving average is $152.60. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

AptarGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATR. Dbs Bank raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $5,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,530,412.80. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $162,752.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,977.84. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,040. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

