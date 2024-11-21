Highland Peak Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 1.3% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,918 shares of the airline’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $202,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6,414.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,006,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $89,068,000 after buying an additional 2,959,857 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the airline’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rakesh Gangwal bought 643,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,117,203.78. This represents a 21.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,203,920 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $35,912,933.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,912,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,192,261.40. This represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.86, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

