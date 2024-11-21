Highland Peak Capital LLC Acquires 1,158,816 Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Highland Peak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,755,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158,816 shares during the period. FTAI Infrastructure makes up approximately 7.2% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Highland Peak Capital LLC owned 1.54% of FTAI Infrastructure worth $16,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIP. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of FIP stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -6.06%.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

