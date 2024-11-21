Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of Hertz Global stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. Hertz Global has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

