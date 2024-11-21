HealthInvest Partners AB Takes $1.88 Million Position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 86,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000. Summit Therapeutics accounts for about 0.9% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMMT. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 2,767.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 86,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SMMT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.76. 156,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,656. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -66.50 and a beta of -0.92. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Summit Therapeutics Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

