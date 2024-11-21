Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $16.13. Approximately 9,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 9,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34.

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.4609 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

