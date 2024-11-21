Head-To-Head Contrast: Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Douglas Emmett pays out -760.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orion Office REIT pays out -26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Orion Office REIT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $1.02 billion 3.08 -$42.71 million ($0.10) -187.45 Orion Office REIT $170.25 million 1.26 -$57.30 million ($1.54) -2.49

Profitability

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Office REIT. Douglas Emmett is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orion Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Orion Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett -1.68% -0.43% -0.17% Orion Office REIT -50.76% -10.28% -6.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Douglas Emmett has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Office REIT has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Douglas Emmett and Orion Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 0 5 2 0 2.29 Orion Office REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus price target of $17.43, indicating a potential downside of 7.02%. Given Douglas Emmett’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Orion Office REIT.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Orion Office REIT on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

