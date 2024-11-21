Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hays to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hays to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Hays Stock Up 2.9 %

Hays Increases Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2244 per share. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

About Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as technology, accountancy and finance, engineering, construction and property, office support, life sciences, sales and marketing, and others.

Featured Stories

