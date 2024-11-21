Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Trading Up 15.7% – What’s Next?

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) was up 15.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Approximately 340,287,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6,600% from the average daily volume of 5,078,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Up 15.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.09.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.

