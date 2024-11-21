Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 9.1 %
NASDAQ HWBK traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jonathan Holtaway sold 5,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $144,364.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,498,282.20. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares
About Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hawthorn Bancshares
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.