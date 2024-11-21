Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 9.1 %

NASDAQ HWBK traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, Director Jonathan Holtaway sold 5,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $144,364.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,498,282.20. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

