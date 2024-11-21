Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Lowered by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,508 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 161,900 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237,784 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 17,317.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552,927 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Halliburton by 24,954.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,730,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $92,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $340,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 22.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,520,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $160,367,000 after purchasing an additional 995,649 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 8th. Dbs Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.74.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

