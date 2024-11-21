Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 387,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 616,606 shares.The stock last traded at $5.52 and had previously closed at $5.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hafnia from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Hafnia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $417.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.14 million. Hafnia had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 47.30%. On average, analysts expect that Hafnia Limited will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.4049 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio is 103.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hafnia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hafnia during the second quarter worth $60,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Hafnia during the second quarter worth $100,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hafnia during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the second quarter worth $148,000.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

Featured Stories

