Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 439.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,621 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.43% of Haemonetics worth $17,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Haemonetics by 184.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HAE opened at $84.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.53. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $97.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.57 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 9.10%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. CL King began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.88.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Further Reading

