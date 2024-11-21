Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GFF. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Griffon from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Griffon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Get Griffon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFF

Griffon Price Performance

NYSE:GFF opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Griffon has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $80.85.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.29. Griffon had a return on equity of 108.70% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $659.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

Griffon announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Griffon news, Director James W. Sight sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $279,697.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,825.36. This represents a 17.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 4,844 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,899,970. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 603,517 shares of company stock valued at $42,818,506. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Griffon by 62.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Griffon by 353.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Griffon by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $432,954,000 after buying an additional 38,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the first quarter worth $487,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Griffon

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.