Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Stock Price Down 16.8% – Should You Sell?

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02). Approximately 413,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 617,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).
Great Southern Copper Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.49 million, a PE ratio of -160.00 and a beta of -0.41.
Great Southern Copper Company Profile
Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper and gold deposits in Chile. The company holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.
