Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1957 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GRP.U stock opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 12 month low of $47.31 and a 12 month high of $65.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

