Grandfield & Dodd LLC Invests $236,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,853,000 after purchasing an additional 84,394 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $92.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

