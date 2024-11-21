Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Trading 0.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 50,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 149,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.
Gold Standard Ventures Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.71 and a quick ratio of 20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$200.89 million and a PE ratio of -20.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.56.
About Gold Standard Ventures
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Standard Ventures
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.