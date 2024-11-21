GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $190.95 and last traded at $190.95, with a volume of 1201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $906,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,686,868.50. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,659. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,380. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in GoDaddy by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,892,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,549,000 after buying an additional 147,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in GoDaddy by 94.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,153,000 after purchasing an additional 84,550 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 19.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,014 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 35.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,743,000 after purchasing an additional 394,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.